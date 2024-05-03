High school softball: Hudsonville remains perfect beating Caledonia

(WXMI) — Undefeated Hudsonville defeated the Caledonia 10-0 to remain perfect. The Eagles' Elly Koopman got things started for the Eagles in the bottom of the first with an RBI base hit to give Hudsonville a 1-0 lead. Mikayla Glass extended the lead with an RBI to put the Eagles up by two. Hudsonville would run away with this one in the bottom of the seventh, Elly Koopman blasted a home run to deep center field scoring three more.

Hudsonville went on to win 10-0 and remain undefeated.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

