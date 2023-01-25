High school hoops roundup: CC, K-Central pull ahead in conference

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Catholic Central boys basketball continues their conference winning streak to 69 straight games after a 71-67 win against South Christian. That record dates back to February 17th, 2017 when the Cougars lost to Allendale. They've since made a switch to the OK Gold and still haven't lost a league game in almost eight years.
Byron Center girls hold on to first place in the OK White after a battle with East Grand Rapids. Bulldogs win it 48-35.
Two reigning state champs, Schoolcraft and Tri-Unity faced off tonight. The Defenders were behind 15-2 early in the game and earned the come from behind win, 51-46.
Mattawan was on the road against Kalamazoo Central, both teams had been tied for first in the SMAC. The Wildcats win it on the road 58-44.
