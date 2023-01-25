High school hoops roundup: CC, K-Central pull ahead in conference

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Catholic Central boys basketball continues their conference winning streak to 69 straight games after a 71-67 win against South Christian. That record dates back to February 17th, 2017 when the Cougars lost to Allendale. They've since made a switch to the OK Gold and still haven't lost a league game in almost eight years.

GR Catholic Central 71, South Christian 67

Byron Center girls hold on to first place in the OK White after a battle with East Grand Rapids. Bulldogs win it 48-35.

Byron Center 48, East Grand Rapids 35

Two reigning state champs, Schoolcraft and Tri-Unity faced off tonight. The Defenders were behind 15-2 early in the game and earned the come from behind win, 51-46.

Tri-Unity Christian 51, Schoolcraft 46

Mattawan was on the road against Kalamazoo Central, both teams had been tied for first in the SMAC. The Wildcats win it on the road 58-44.

Kalamazoo Central 58, Mattawan 44

