High school girls soccer: Hudsonville and Rockford battle to tie, Mona Shores picks up a win

(WXMI) — Hudsonville and Rockford battled to a 0-0 draw on Tuesday night. It was a battle of clutch saves by the goalies, as neither team could find the back of the net. Rockford had an opportunity to score after drawing a free kick in the closing seconds. The shot sailed just right of the goal.

Rockford will take on Grandville on Thursday while Hudsonville will travel to Caledonia.

Hudsonville 0, Rockford 0

Mona Shores defeated the Zeeland 5-2. The Sailors started off hot, senior Shay Norden opened the scoring for the Sailors with a breakaway goal. A free-kick goal from junior Addison Fisher gave the Sailors a 2-0 lead going into halftime. Zeeland East would answer back after the break with a free-kick goal by junior Macie Moore. The Sailors dominated the second half winning 5-2.

Mona Shores 5, Zeeland East 2

