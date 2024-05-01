High school girls soccer: Hudsonville and Rockford battle to tie, Mona Shores picks up a win

(WXMI) — Hudsonville and Rockford battled to a 0-0 draw on Tuesday night. It was a battle of clutch saves by the goalies, as neither team could find the back of the net. Rockford had an opportunity to score after drawing a free kick in the closing seconds. The shot sailed just right of the goal.
Rockford will take on Grandville on Thursday while Hudsonville will travel to Caledonia.
Mona Shores defeated the Zeeland 5-2. The Sailors started off hot, senior Shay Norden opened the scoring for the Sailors with a breakaway goal. A free-kick goal from junior Addison Fisher gave the Sailors a 2-0 lead going into halftime. Zeeland East would answer back after the break with a free-kick goal by junior Macie Moore. The Sailors dominated the second half winning 5-2.
