High school girls soccer: FHC, Coopersville, ERG all get wins

Prev Next FOX 17

Posted at 11:31 PM, Apr 10, 2024

(WXMI) — Forest Hills Central beats Grand Rapids Christian 3-0. Forest Hills Central 3, Grand Rapids Christian 0 Coopersville wins on its new field 5-3. Coopersville 5, West Catholic 3 East Grand Rapids downs Lowell 4-1. East Grand Rapids 4, Lowell 1

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.