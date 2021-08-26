High school football returns and so does the Blitz

(FOX 17) — The 2021 high school football season has arrived and so has a new year of the Blitz.
This season the show will air for 40 minutes starting at 10:55 p.m..
Week one is led by Forest Hills Central at Jenison in our game of the week.
The Rangers, coming off a share of the OK White championship last season, have won the last eight meetings in the series but there have been some close games over the years.
Our Blitz Battle is the 14th annual Pink Arrow game as Lowell hosts two-time defending division two state champion Mona Shores.
The Red Arrows don pink jersey's and thousands will gather in an effort to raise money in the fight against cancer.
Other games we are planning to cover on Thursday include:
- Battle Creek Central at Portage Northern
- Comstock Park at Grant
- Edwardsburg at Montague
- Forest Hills Northern at Wyoming
- Grand Rapids Catholic Central vs. Lapeer at Michigan Stadium
- Kalamazoo United at Whitehall
- Kenowa Hills at Fruitport
- Northview at West Ottawa
- Oakridge at Sparta
- Otsego at Plainwell
- Reeths-Puffer at Grand Haven
- Sterling Heights Stevenson at Rockford
- Swan Valley at Cedar Springs
- Wayland at Hamilton
- West Catholic at Forest Hills Eastern
- Zeeland West at East Grand Rapids