Hartford soccer remains undefeated, No. 1 in D4

HARTFORD, Mich. — With a perfect 12-0-0 record, Hartford soccer is currently ranked first in Division four and wants to keep it that way. This is the best start for any season in program history for the Huskies.

Nick Blackmer is the Head Coach for the team and says that all the credit really should go to the team. They are using their loss in the regional finals against Holland Black River as motivation for 2022. Of their 12 wins this season, six have been shutouts.

"We're just very organized, that's what we focus on a lot. Positioning and stuff. We've got some great talent but there's other talents that are way better than us. I just think us as a team we're very strong, very coordinated," said Yael Lopez-Sanchez.

"I think the talent that comes out every year, we have some different talents. We never have bad spots around the field. Every year it's pretty strong and solid so I think we'll be pretty good," said junior forward Caiden Smith.

"It's something everybody strives for but I think it also helps to sharpen us a little bit because we know that everyone tries to knock off the number one team. Does it apply some pressure? yeah but I think there's pressure in every game if you take it seriously in your competitor," said Head Coach Nick Blackmer.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

