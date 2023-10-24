HART, Mich. — Hart football punched their ticket to the MHSAA playoffs for the first time ever after beating Ravenna 44-0.

Hart football preps for first ever playoff game

Connor Edwards says, "It means a lot. We put in a lot of hard work over the off season. Everybody just showing up and it really showed the effort we put in during the off season and this season too."

It was a revenge win for the Pirates who lost to Ravenna in the last week of the season last year and they didn't make the playoffs despite winning six games. Friday's win was the first against the Bulldogs since 1992.

Joseluis Andaverde says, "It's a big understanding of where our hard work came from. In the off season, we knew that we needed to put in a lot of work because the 2023 class had put in a lot of work, so, going to the playoffs is like this hard work is paying off and we just want to continue to make history."

The Pirates are 8-0 for just the second time in program history. They will host Kent City for the pre-district game on Friday, October 27th. They have scored a total of 372 points in nine games.

Joe Tanis says, "I think our kids just play the game the right way. They play extremely hard and I think anytime you watch our film you're going to see kids that are selling out every single play, giving their best effort, and they respond when things don't go well and those are some of the things we really pride ourselves on."

