Hamilton softball, Hudsonville baseball crowned district champs

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — After losing in the opening round of districts last season, Hudsonville baseball can now call themselves district champs once again.

The Eagles finished their title game against Zeeland East on Monday after the game has been paused on Saturday because of weather.

It was tied at 2 in the 5th inning and stayed that way until the bottom of the 8th inning when Bryce Fox sent a two run home run over the right field wall for the win. Hudsonville will now take on Portage Central on Wednesday in the regional semi finals starting at 4pm at Baldwin Middle School in Hudsonville.

Hamilton softball also was crowed district champs in division two after beating Holland Christian 10-4.

Hawkeyes are district champs! Hamilton beats Holland Christian 10-4 pic.twitter.com/mQmkg7A6cl — FOX 17 Blitz (@FOX17Blitz) June 3, 2024

