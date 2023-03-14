Hamilton boys basketball program enjoys best season in years

HAMILTON, Mich. — The Hamilton boys basketball team won the OK Blue Conference championship this season, and last week it won a division two district title too.

It's their first conference crown since 1988, first district since 1987.

Hamilton enjoys best season in years

The community has been behind the Hawkeyes every step of the way.

More than 1500 people attended the district championship game against Allegan which was played at Hamilton.

"Part of the reason I took the job is because I know the support we would get in a year like this," 5th year Hamilton head coach and alum Nick Kronemeyer said. "It's just been great, it's built throughout the year. The best part for me for, I think, me and the boys is the time put in, excellence pays for itself. Just all the work in the summer hours and the stuff outside of the season and in the season. I think we have put in the work to be where we're at and it feels that it has paid off for some of these seniors and guys on the team."

The Hawkeyes extended their season with a thrilling 63-62 regional semifinal win over Marshall on Monday thanks to a tip-in at the buzzer by Austin Osborne.

Hamilton (22-4) will now play South Christian (22-3) in the regional final on Wednesday.

