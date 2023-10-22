Hackney, West Catholic duo finish as tennis state runners up

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The 2023 boys tennis season wrapped up on Saturday with several West Michigan teams playing two of the four divisions.

In the division two semi finals, Drew Hackney from Mona Shores and Karan Deol from Forest Hills Northern went head to head. It was a close match but Hackney won 7-6 (5) and 7-6 (3). That sent him to the championship match against Austin King from Midland Dow. King took an early lead but Hackney powered back in the second set. He ended up falling to King 6-2 and 6-3 and finishes the year as the D2 state runners up.

While Drew may have not won the state title. His entire family was in the crowd to cheer him on. He shares a special relationship with both of his parents because they're his coaches. He says it's a benefit to have them on the court with him.

"We'll just be having discussions, like what do you think about this but it doesn't seem like a stressful coach like 'do this'. It's kinda just like we'll talk or we'll laugh about stuff. But it's been really cool to have kinda a family affair with tennis," said Drew.

"My husband and I both coach him. Our younger son comes to practice, he's very invovled. He's Drew's biggest fan. It's a really cool experience to have a tight-knit bond over a sport that we love. And just being able to watch him play has just been a great experience," said Traci Hackney.

West Catholic was represented in division four finals by Michael Nicolson Nick Pawlanta. They made a nice run in three doubles but ended up faling to Ann Arbor Greenhills in the final match. They finish the season as the D4 state runners up

