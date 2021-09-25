Gus Kapolka picks up win No. 100 in Cedar Springs' win over FH Eastern

CEDAR SPRINGS, Mich. — Cedar Springs head football coach Gus Kapolka would pick up win No. 100 on Friday night after defeating Forest Hills Eastern, 54-23.

The Red Hawks would be led by Ryan West who would score a 62-yard touchdown run in the first half before Carter Falan added another rushing touchdown from two yards out to extend the lead.

The program also debuted red flannel alternate uniforms in the win as they improve to 4-1 overall.

