RICHLAND, Mich. — Portage Central was undefeated coming into Tuesday night's SMAC match up but that streak was snapped when Gull Lake beat the Mustangs 2-0.

Gull Lake wins SMAC rivalry against Portage Central

The Blue Devils scored their first goal with 5:30 left in the first half. Ryker Costange got a touch on the ball over the defender. Then finished it off with his left foot, sneaking it past the keeper. Gull Lake led 1-0 at the break.

Late in the second half, they scored again to earn a bit of insurance. Off of a free kick, the ball hit the cross bar and it was Charlie Waldorf who was there to send it to the back of the net.

Gull Lake earns revenge against Portage Central from last year. Final score 2-0.

"Last year, we lost to them by one and there was a lot of feelings from that game. Everybody just wanted to perform. Everybody really wanted this game and we came together and we got the win."

"We had this game circled on our calendar since we lost that game. It's a huge rivalry. They're a good team. They're a gritty team. Well coached. They're organized. We knew we had to bring our a game today and we did exactly… we put our game plan to action tonight."

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter