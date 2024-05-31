Gull Lake, Unity Christian clinch girls soccer district titles

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Richland Gull Lake girls soccer claimed their 5th straight district championship with a 1-0 win against Otsego.

Gull Lake 1, Otsego 0

The Blue Devils weren't able to score in the first half, but in the middle of the second half they got on the board thanks to a header from Lilah Smith. Sophomore goalie Isabella Carr didn't allow a single goal to help lift Gull Lake to the win.

In division three, Unity Christian began their quest to defend their 2023 state championship.

Unity Christian left no doubt as they notched a decisive 7-0 victory over West Catholic to be crowned district champs on Thursday. The Crusaders had a two-score lead at the end of the first 40 minutes, and immediately came out of the half with a flurry of goals. They now move on to the regional semifinals on June 4th.

Unity Christian 7, West Catholic 0

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

