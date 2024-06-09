Gull Lake baseball blanks Grand Rapids Christian in state quarterfinal

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Gull Lake baseball defeated Grand Rapids Christian in the Division 2 quarterfinal on Saturday.

The Blue Devils opened the scoring in the top of the second inning with an RBI from Cole Guilfoyle to put them up early. Gull Lake would extend their lead with a sacrifice fly RBI from Luke Anderson in the top of the fourth.

They'd run away with it in the top of the seventh when Julian Harris hit one to deep center field sending two runners in to score. Gull Lake holds the Eagles scoreeless, winning 8-0 and advances to the semifinals to battle Spring Lake on Friday, June 14th at 5pm at McLane Field in East Lansing.

