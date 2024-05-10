Great Lakes Combine to display west Michigan football talent

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — The third annual Great Lakes football combine is set for May 18th and will display some of the best high school talent from west Michigan.

Founder and Director, Whitney Bell, created the camp two years ago because he saw a lack of exposure events in the Grand Rapids area.

"There's phenomenal football here and it's not talked about enough," said Bell. "Why drive two and a half hours when you can drive 20 minutes to a great indoor facility and get great exposure,".

For the second straight year, the event will take place at the Kelly Family Sports Center on the Grand Valley campus to allow for more athletes to be involved.

Last year, Bell said that they had 80 players at their combine and 40 of them received an offer to play college football. Many of those offers coming that day at the end of the event.

Due to NCAA rules, Division one coaches are not allowed to be there in person but Grand Valley, Ferris State, Ashland, Davenport, Michigan Tech, Northern Michigan, Hillsdale, Hope, Trine, Calvin and many other programs will be in attendance. Stats will be taken for all of the testing that's done and Bell plans to send those numbers out to several D1 programs who have already asked for that information.

New this year will be a program for parents to learn about the college recruiting process. Dan Fodrocy, the founder of the AREN group, will speak to parents on the ins and outs of recruiting, what to expect on college visits and how to help guide their player through the process.

Registration is open now through Sunday, May 12th. Click here for the link to sign up or learn more about the Great Lakes Combine.

