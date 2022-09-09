GRCC, Coopersville volleyball get wins headed into the weekend

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Coopersville and Unity Christian squared off on Thursday night in a battle in the OK Blue. Both teams also ranked in the top 10 in their respective divisions. The Broncos beat the Crusaders in three straight sets to kick off conference play.

"I mean, I think it was a great way to start the season. Like it got everyone excited and I'm really looking forward to the rest of the season and how we're really good this year," said senior Emily May.

"I think it says that we can beat everyone. We just all have to play together. And we're a really strong team," said Hayley Wegener.

"We needed to come out and make a statement. We've got a lot of returning players. So just the athleticism we have, you know, I knew that if we went out and played hard, took care of our side of the net, that we would do good," said head coach Shane Balcom.

Coopersville 3, Unity Christian 0

Down in the heart of the city, Grand Rapids Catholic Central hosted Cedar Springs. The Cougs came out firing and also won against the Red Hawks in three straight sets. They'll look to defend their 2021 OK Gold title.

GR Catholic Central 3, Cedar Springs 0

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter