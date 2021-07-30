Grand Rapids native Duane Washington Jr. signs two-way deal with Indiana Pacers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — From Grand Rapids to the National Basketball Association, Duane Washington Jr. has seen his dreams come true.

Ohio State's Duane Washington has agreed to a two-way deal with the Indiana Pacers, source tells ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) July 30, 2021

The former Grand Rapids Christian basketball standout went undrafted in Thursday's NBA Draft out of Ohio State University but has signed a two-way contract with the Indiana Pacers, according to ESPN.

Washington Jr. averaged 13 points and five rebounds a game in the 2016-17 basketball season for the Eagles to help the team advance to the Class A state title game against Clarkston.

A quick flashback to the 2017 boys basketball season when Duane Washington Jr. helped Grand Rapids Christian to a state finals appearance in his junior season.



Today, the former Eagle signed a two-way contract with the Indiana Pacers. 🏀🔥 pic.twitter.com/xmr0ZGE3W3 — Zach Harig (@FOX17Zach) July 30, 2021

Washington left Grand Rapids prior to his senior season to attend a high school in California while living with his uncle and five-time NBA champion, Derek Fisher.

He led the Buckeyes in points last season, averaging 16.4 per game.