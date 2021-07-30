Watch
Grand Rapids native Duane Washington Jr. signs two-way deal with Indiana Pacers

Michael Conroy/AP
Ohio State guard Duane Washington Jr. (4) plays against Purdue in the second half of an NCAA college basketball game at the Big Ten Conference tournament in Indianapolis, Friday, March 12, 2021. (AP Photo/Michael Conroy)
Posted at 3:54 PM, Jul 30, 2021
and last updated 2021-07-30 15:57:40-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — From Grand Rapids to the National Basketball Association, Duane Washington Jr. has seen his dreams come true.

The former Grand Rapids Christian basketball standout went undrafted in Thursday's NBA Draft out of Ohio State University but has signed a two-way contract with the Indiana Pacers, according to ESPN.

Washington Jr. averaged 13 points and five rebounds a game in the 2016-17 basketball season for the Eagles to help the team advance to the Class A state title game against Clarkston.

Washington left Grand Rapids prior to his senior season to attend a high school in California while living with his uncle and five-time NBA champion, Derek Fisher.

He led the Buckeyes in points last season, averaging 16.4 per game.

