Grand Rapids Christian takes season opening showdown with Forest Hills Northern

Eagles take game 1 of the 3 games series 9-1
Parker Seth crosses home plater after Cam Seth in Grand Rapids Christian's 9-1 win over Forest Hills Northern
Posted at 9:59 PM, Apr 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-04-10 22:00:48-04

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Christian scored three runs in the each of the first three innings Monday on its way to a 9-1 win over Forest Hills Northern in the first of a three game OK White baseball series.

The Eagles (1-0,1-0) and Huskies (0-1, 0-1) both made it to the state semifinals last spring with GRC finishing as state runner-up in division two.

GR Christian scored three runs in the bottom of the first thanks to five stolen bases and four FHN errors.

Jackson Isaacs delivered a two-run triple in the second and Cannon Paul followed with a bunt single to score Isaacs for a 6-0 lead.

In the third, Ty Uchman tripled into right-center to score two more before Isaacs singled him home for a 9-0 lead.

Cam Seth started the game on the mound and tossed four shutout innings.

The same two teams are scheduled to play again on Tuesday and Wednesday at Northern.

