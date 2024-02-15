Grand Rapids Christian takes control of OK-White, head coach Eric Taylor wins his 100th game

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Christian and Northview were meeting for the second time in six days. Grand Rapids Christian won the first matchup 54-43 and both teams came into this one with one loss in the OK-White.

Northview would get out to an early lead and go into the half up 22-17. In the second half, the Eagles would respond and go on to win 46-42.

Grand Rapids Christian head coach Eric Taylor won his 100th career game.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter