Grand Rapids Christian takes control of OK-White, head coach Eric Taylor wins his 100th game

Grand Rapids Christian 46, Northview 42
Posted at 11:08 PM, Feb 14, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-14 23:08:11-05

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Christian and Northview were meeting for the second time in six days. Grand Rapids Christian won the first matchup 54-43 and both teams came into this one with one loss in the OK-White.

Northview would get out to an early lead and go into the half up 22-17. In the second half, the Eagles would respond and go on to win 46-42.

Grand Rapids Christian head coach Eric Taylor won his 100th career game.

