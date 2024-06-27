Grand Rapids Christian golfer Lillian O'Grady competes in Michigan Junior Amateur

(WXMI) — Grand Rapids Christian golfer Lillian O'Grady competed in the Michigan Girls Junior Amateur at Forest Akers West in East Lansing.

O'Grady won the Round of 16 one stroke up. She tapped in a par put on hole 16 and a bogey on 17 to head into 18 with a one-stroke lead. She was able to win and advance to the quarterfinals.

O'Grady fell in the quarterfinals with an overall record of 4-2.

