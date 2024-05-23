Grand Rapids Catholic Central tennis coach Pat Williams celebrates 50 years of coaching

(WXMI) — Grand Rapids Catholic Central tennis coach Pat Williams celebrated 50 years of coaching for the Cougars. In her time coaching, she has recorded over 700 wins coaching the girl's program for 50 years and the boy's team for 38 years.

Williams was inducted into the Grand Rapids Catholic Central Hall of Fame in 2000. She was also inducted into the Michigan High School Coaches Hall of Fame in 2007. Willams is also in the Aquinas Hall of Fame for her playing days at the college.

"I didn't know how cool it would be until it was happening. There are at least four girls here from my very first team plus my teams right now," Williams said. "It's very special and through the years I've had their kids come and play so that is a big honor too."

