Grand Rapids Catholic Central beats Marine City for 3rd straight state title

DETROIT, Mich. — Grand Rapids Catholic Central was able to break open a close game late to beat Marine City 31-7 and claim the division five state championship.

Senior Nolan Ziegler stood out on both sides of the football with seven receptions, 136 yards, two touchdowns and 13 tackles on defense.

"It is just something every kid dreams of three state championships in their career starting for all of them," Ziegler said. "I am very blessed to be part of this program and have the abilities I have."

The Cougars defense allowed just 215 yards of total offense and senior linebacker Jack Kalfeta picked up a lateral and returned it for a touchdown for the game's final score.

FOX 17 John Passinault and Ronin Russell Dixon embrace after the division 5 state final

The title is Catholic Central's third in a row and fifth in the last six years.

"These guys have come along way together probably more than any other team we've had from start to finish," Cougars head coach Todd Kolster said, "in terms of their growth and willingness to sacrifice and be unselfish so that makes me really proud."

