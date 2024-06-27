Grand Haven's Seth Norder named Gatorade Player of the Year

GRAND HAVEN — After a record breaking high school career, Grand Haven runner Seth Norder was honored as the 2024 Gatorade Player of the Year for the state of Michigan.

During his time with the Bucs, Seth won the 2024 1600m title at the division one state meet this spring. He also won first at the Nike Outdoor Nationals and hit a PR of 4:01:49 at the Brooks PR Invitational.

Norder will run at Michigan State University this fall.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

