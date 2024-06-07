Grand Haven girls soccer wins regional title

(WXMI) — Grand Haven defeated Portage Central a Division 1 girls soccer regional final 1-0.
Grand Haven would strike first when junior Mya White delivered a beautiful pass to junior Gillian Sorrelle who headed in the goal. The Bucs carried a 1-0 lead going into halftime. The second half was full of saves by both Portage Central goalkeeper Allison Rearick and Grand Haven keeper Hannah Taylor.
Grand Haven held on to win 1-0. The Bucs move on to the Semifinal where they'll take on Hartland on Tuesday, June 11th.
WATCH: For full highlights.
Grand Haven 1, Portage Central 0
