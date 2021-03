HOLLAND, Mich. — For the first time since 2012, the Grand Haven boys basketball team is celebrating a district championship.

Grand Haven 66, Muskegon 51

It's a sweet victory for the Buccaneers, who have had their season ended by the Big Reds seven out of the last eight seasons.

Grand Haven advances to face the winner of Forest Hills Northern and Forest Hills Central in Tuesday's regional at Reeths-Puffer high school.