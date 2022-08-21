GR Christian says underdog persona will fuel them to compete this season

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — “We don’t have the size like we had last year. We have more of young dogs that are fighters so it’s good to have those on the team,” said senior defensive end Jaylin Garcia.

Grand Rapids Christian has big shoes to fill.

“We return a lot of players but we lost some too and the people we lost were some key parts so our success really relies on our core which is the seniors and we have to lead the little guys as well so that will help on and off the field,” said senior strong safety Gabe Armstead.

The eagles were 7-4 last season. Took 2nd in the OK White to Forest Hills Central after going to overtime against the Rangers. It’s a game the seniors can’t forget.

“We think about that a lot it’s that Forest Hills Central game. We went to overtime and that’s just a nail biter. I think we went into overtime twice and it was just a good game. They were up on us the whole game and then we ended up fighting back and coming short at the end,” said Garcia.

Fighting back in games is something Coach Riley likes about his team. But also wants to make sure they start strong this season.

“The biggest thing we did well last year was finish games. There were a couple games we didn’t and we’d like to have those ones back but for the most part there were times where we were down a couple scores at half and or going into the fourth quarter being down and that team was able to rally and work their way back. We had a lot of talent last year. A lot of seniors that knew how to fight and finish games. We just hope these guys this year does a better job of starting fast so we don’t have to do that rallying,” said co-head coach Rueben Riley.

Last years post season appearance was the 12th straight year the Eagles have made the Playoffs. That includes the schools lone football state title from 2012. They want to keep that streak alive.

“Our expectation is to make it past the third round and go far in the playoffs because we’ve never really made it that far. And we just want to get better each year,” said Armstead.

“I believe there is a lot of pressure to continue to be a successful program and continue that tradition of going into the playoffs. But we always talk, we want to take it a step farther and establish the tradition of going deep into the playoffs,” said Riley.

I asked Gabe what he thinks Grand Rapids Christian football will be known for this season, he had a simple message.

“Just watch out for us. Look out for us. We’ll be there. We’re the underdogs right now. I don’t know who said it but a post said it as well that we’re the underdogs. We’re getting overlooked a little bit but yeah, watch out for us,” said Armstead.

