GR Christian holds off Chelsea to advance to D2 title game

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Grand Rapids Christian is now one game away from the division two state title after they beat Chelsea 50-41 in the state semis.

The Eagles were led by Jaylan Ouwinga and Nate Johnson who both dropped 13 points. Tyler Davis had 10 points, Carter Goodyke and Quintin Willis both contributed with six points.

“Our team coming in from the start, our team always talked about it starting now, not in March. So we know from the beginning, and now since we’re here, we only have one more game. We’ve got one more 32 minute game to be either champions or 2nd place and we’re not going to fall short again. We can’t. It’s been since 1966 that we won our last (basketball) state championship so hopefully we’ll do that again,” said Tyler Davis.

GRC played in the championship back in 2017 for Class A (now division one) and lost to Clarkston. The last time they won a state title was 1966.

