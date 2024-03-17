GR Christian halted in D2 title game by Warren Lincoln

EAST LANSING, Mich. — Grand Rapids Christian was halted the division two state title game by Warren Lincoln after the Abes made 10 three pointers to in the championship.

The Eagles gained an early lead in the first quarter but trailed by four at the break. Lincoln's success behind the arch made it difficult to keep up with and GRC falls 53-39.

This was a rematch of a non-conference game they played back in January when the Abes also came out on top, 49-47 thanks to a last second three pointer.

They were led by Jaylan Ouwinga who had 16 points, Malachi Hoosier with 14, and Nate Johnson with nine.

"We knew that this class of 2024 was a special group. By the time we were sophomores and we had the class of 2025 coming in we understood that this would be a special group. We set our minds on a goal. We won districts, regionals, got past quarterfinals and had a great game last night. I think we had a great game tonight too, we just came up short," said senior Nate Johnson.

"Very disappointed, obviously we worked so hard to get to this place, to get to the biggest stage in high school basketball in the state of Michigan. I'm so proud of these guys. We're disappointed, we're devastated but I want our guys to keep their heads up. Be men of character. Understanding that you have cherish this opportunity, this experience. Not a lot of guys get this opportunity," said Eric Taylor.

GRC finishes their season 26-3.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

