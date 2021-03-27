GR Christian beats GR Catholic for second straight district crown

WYOMING, Mich. — Grand Rapids Christian led from start to finish in Friday's district championship game against Grand Rapids Catholic Central.

The Eagles were led in scoring by junior post Evie Doezema with 14 points as well as sophomore Hannah Sall who matched that game-high.

However, head coach Crystal Strickland says it has been the six seniors who have gotten the Eagles to this moment.

"We have six seniors and they've been awesome leaders," Strickland smiled after the game, "they've set the tone for us tonight and all season."

And in such an unprecedented season, they're extremely grateful to bring home another trophy.

"It's super exciting, the girls all season long really battled through tough situations, battled adversity all season long, to come and win a district championship is huge," Strickland added.

Senior guard Emma Witte scored 12 points in the win.

"We are just so glad to play at all, we had to wait a long time for the season to happen so we're just taking it one game at a time, we're excited for every opportunity we get," Witte said.

The Eagles will take on West Catholic in regionals on Monday at Fremont high school.