GR Catholic Central takes on Corunna in division 5 title game

Game is at Ford Field
Posted at 5:19 PM, Nov 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-26 17:54:24-05

DETROIT, Mich. — In division 5, Grand Rapids Catholic Central is facing off against Corunna.

It was scoreless after the first quarter but the Cougars scored in the first seconds of the second quarter. The score was a one yard run from Connor Wolf.

Wolf would find the end zone again in the middle of the second on another one yard run. Cougars up 14-0 with 7:25 left in the second.

Catholic Central leads 14-0 at halftime.

