GR Catholic Central takes on Corunna in division 5 title game

DETROIT, Mich. — In division 5, Grand Rapids Catholic Central is facing off against Corunna.

It was scoreless after the first quarter but the Cougars scored in the first seconds of the second quarter. The score was a one yard run from Connor Wolf.

Wolf would find the end zone again in the middle of the second on another one yard run. Cougars up 14-0 with 7:25 left in the second.

Catholic Central leads 14-0 at halftime.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter