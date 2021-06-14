GR Catholic Central names Jenison's Brad VanTimmeren as next girls basketball coach

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Brad VanTimmeren guided an impressive turnaround over his ten year tenure as Jenison girls basketball coach.

After taking the head coaching job in 2011, the Wildcats went without a winning season.

However, in the past five seasons at the helm, VanTimmeren has led Jenison to a 64-43 overall record with four winning records.

Now, he says he's ready for a new challenge at Grand Rapids Catholic Central.

The school's Athletic Director, Trevor Hinshaw confirmed to FOX 17 on Monday morning that VanTimmeren is the progam's next head coach.

“I’m excited to announce Brad VanTimmeren as the next varsity girls basketball coach at Catholic Central," Hinshaw said. "Brad has a proven track record as an elite educator and coach. I’m confident he will have a positive impact in the classroom, hallways, community and of course on the court."

VanTimmeren will also be a full-time teacher at Catholic Central in the Academic Support Services department, according to the school.

