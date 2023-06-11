GR Catholic Central, Christian bring home golf championships

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Rapids Catholic Central and Grand Rapids Christian brought home hardware in the boys golf state tournaments on Saturday.

GR Christian wins D2 golf state title

In division two, the Eagles were a season favorite to win the team title but struggled in the opening round on Friday. After round one they were 10 strokes behind Brother Rice with a team score of 300. On Saturday, they shot 295 and ended up beating the Warriors by two strokes to win.

"It was a rough Friday night that I can say for myself at least. But when we got here and got to the range (this morning) we just tuned it in gear and rode it till the end," said Dylan Clark. He shot 73 in back to back rounds and finished 5th best in division two.

At Forest Akers in East Lansing, Grand Rapids Catholic Central was leading the way in division three.

GR Catholic Central wins D3 golf state title

Grand Rapids Catholic Central junior Matthew Sokorai led the Cougars and won the individual state title with an overall score of 141 over the two days of competition.

"It feels great to win the individual title. I put a lot of work into it. I thank my parents, my coaches, my friends, my teammates, everything. But ultimately, it's about the team, so I'm glad me and the team pulled it off and I feel like it's great to bring one home," said Matthew Sokorai.

Junior Will Preston finished as the individual state runner up with a combined two-day score of 148.

"Oh it means everything. Obviously, all team sports are different. Golf is a very different team sport being four different scores not playing together and everything, but it all comes together and it's just such a cool feeling to have our second state championship in three years," said Preston.

Senior Johnathon Meyer finished his high school career 18th overall with a score of 162 and freshman Tommy Jandernoa rounded out the competition for the Cougars finishing 31st overall with a total score of 167.

Grand Rapids Catholic Central wins the team state title with a final score of 614, beating the runners up by 35 points. This is the Cougar's second team state title in three years.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter