GR Catholic Central boys hoops looks for trip back to the Breslin in 2023

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Catholic Central boys basketball is setting their sights on a third straight trip to the Breslin center this season, hungry for a state title.

The Cougars fell in the state championship game to Williamston in overtime. The year before GRCC brought home the title. It's something the players think of often.

"It definitely motivates me. It's what I think about a lot but we just go day to day and try and get there," said junior guard Carter Meerman.

GRCC graduated several key players, seven guys in total and this season they're really without a large post player. But for them, it doesn't make a difference.

"I don't think it makes it more challenging, I would just say we have to work harder. Just not having that 6'7 will obviously kind of be a hurt factor for us but I would just say that we have to play harder," said junior guard Durral Brooks.

"We're not really experienced this year, a lot of younger kids that don't have varsity experience so it will be fun to play with them and see how it goes," said senior guard Kaden Brown.

