GR Catholic beats Unity Christian for fourth straight district crown

ALLENDALE, Mich. — Grand Rapids Catholic Central jumped out to an early lead on Unity Christian on Saturday night in the district championship game at Allendale high school.

The Cougars led by eight at the end of the first quarter and doubled that lead at intermission, 37-21.

In the third quarter, Gabe Newhof would help spark a Unity Christian run to cut the deficit to just seven before Cougars answered, led by sophomore Kaden Brown's game-high 23 points and junior Jorden Brooks, who added 20.

Catholic Central would win it, 71-52 for the program's fourth consecutive district championship.

"We're going to enjoy the heck out of it," said head coach, TJ Meerman, "especially in this COVID season, you have to enjoy moments like these."

The Cougars will face South Christian on the road on Tuesday in regionals.