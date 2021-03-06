Godwin Heights pulls away from Sparta, improves to 10-0

WYOMING, Mich. — The Sparta boys basketball team played without leading scorer Conner West on Friday night in the OK Silver showdown with conference leader, Godwin Heights.

The Spartans would trail by 13 in the third quarter before a 13-4 run to trail 35-31.

Godwin Heights 47, Sparta 34

However, in the fourth quarter, the Wolverines would pull away behind sophomore Jahkary Towns, who finished with a team-high 17 points while Damarie Thompson added 14.

Godwin Heights improves to 10-0 overall and 8-0 in the OK Silver with the 47-34 win over Sparta.