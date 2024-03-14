Girls regional finals: West Ottawa wins a thriller, five other West Michigan teams advance

(WXMI) — It was one last trophy night in high school girls basketball before the Breslin Center. Six West Michigan claimed regional titles. West Ottawa outlasts Byron Center in a thriller 40-38.

West Ottawa 40, Byron Center 38

Portage Central's season comes to a close with a 50-39 loss to Holt.

Holt 50, Portage Central 39

Covenant Christian wins the regional on its home court with a 51-39 win over NorthPointe Christian.

Covenant Christian 51, NorthPointe Christian 36

Division 4 powerhouse Fowler beats Gobles 72-38.

Fowler 72, Gobles 38

