FRUITPORT, Mich. — Fruitport football is on the up and up after a 8-3 record in 2022. That's an improvement from their 4-6 record the year before where they finished 5th in the OK Blue.

Fruitport confidence grows after success in 2022

Last season they won the conference after defeating West Catholic 28-20 and was on a six game winning streak in the second half of the season before they lost to Whitehall in the district final.

The Trojans graduated two of the best players to ever come out of their program, twin brothers Collin and Pascal Jolman. They will be filling those spots along with a few others but also have experience on their side.

Former guard, turned running back Ricky Wiggins is taking on his new position with lots of excitement and says that his knowledge of the play as a lineman will benefit him behind the line.

"It definitely helps knowing most of the plays as I did coming up on the line. It gives me a better view of the field too. And it kind of helps me as the running back/full back type thing that I know where I need to hit the holes and who I need to block," said Wiggins.

"I think it's really good for us because we've got a guard that can fill in his spot. That should help out a lot. I think it's going to shock a lot of people seeing him play fullback. He's just got that really good size and he's always wanted to play it," said Kayden Beardsley.

Offensive line coach Bryce Belter says that their offense will go back to the traditional run game we've seen from Fruitport in the past.

"Last year, you would've thought that we were a big, explosion offense because we had a lot of big, huge plays. But we really drove the ball quite often. This year our mentality is that we'll be driving the ball. We're going to get back to being that gritty team. Running the ball down the field. Controlling the clock and that's the way we're going to try to win games.

Fruitport will start their season on Thursday, August 24th at 7pm at home against Kenowa Hills.