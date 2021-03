Rockford 54, Cedar Springs 41

The Rockford girls basketball team was red hot on Wednesday night in the district semifinal against Cedar Springs.

The Rams knocked down six three-pointers in the opening half and took a 30-16 lead into the break.

In the second half, freshman Grace Lyons would step up in a big way, with a game-high 21 points to help the Rams prevail, 54-41.

Rockford advances to face Lowell in the district final on Friday night at Cedar Springs high school.