Forest Hills Northern volleyball is eager for a trip back to D1 state tournament

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Forest Hills Northern Volleyball is currently ranked 5th in division one after the first week of the season. The Huskies only two losses so far this season are to North Branch and Northville who are ranked first and second in their respective divisions.

Head Coach Dale Wilhelm says that they only have two seniors on their roster this season but because they create such a good feeder program, their younger players are already accustomed to playing at a high level.

The Huskies say they don't feel pressure to try to go back to the state tournament. They're confident in the talent they have this season and think a chance to make it back to the semi finals or championship game is within reach.

They will be back in action on Saturday, Sept. 9th in the Battle Creek tournament.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

