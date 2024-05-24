Forest Hills Northern, Catholic Central boys lacrosse win, will meet in regional final

(WXMI) — Forest Hills Northern beat Reeths-Puffer in the boys lacrosse regional semifinals 22-11. The Huskies lead 6-1 after the first quarter. After a rally from Reeths-Puffer Forest Hills Northern's offense would prove to be too strong. Senior Simon Hall rocketed a shot at the end of the first half to give the Huskies an 11-6 lead at the break before winning 22-11. Forest Hills Northern will play in the regional final on Tuesday, May 28th.

Forest Hills Northern 22, Reeths-Puffer 11

Grand Rapids Catholic Central knocked off Spring Lake 14-9 boys lacrosse regional play. Spring Lake opened the scoring with a goal from senior Gage Isard. The Lakers would hold onto a 1-0 at the end of the first quarter. Grand Rapids Catholic Central found its rhythm in the second quarter. A goal from junior Derek Weiss gave the Cougars a 6-1 lead. Grand Rapids Catholic Central would hold on to win 14-9. The Cougars advance and will face Forest Hills Northern in the regional final on Tuesday, May 28th.

Catholic Central 14, Spring Lake 9

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter)