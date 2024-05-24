Forest Hills Northern, Catholic Central boys lacrosse win, will meet in regional final

(WXMI) — Forest Hills Northern beat Reeths-Puffer in the boys lacrosse regional semifinals 22-11. The Huskies lead 6-1 after the first quarter. After a rally from Reeths-Puffer Forest Hills Northern's offense would prove to be too strong. Senior Simon Hall rocketed a shot at the end of the first half to give the Huskies an 11-6 lead at the break before winning 22-11. Forest Hills Northern will play in the regional final on Tuesday, May 28th.
Grand Rapids Catholic Central knocked off Spring Lake 14-9 boys lacrosse regional play. Spring Lake opened the scoring with a goal from senior Gage Isard. The Lakers would hold onto a 1-0 at the end of the first quarter. Grand Rapids Catholic Central found its rhythm in the second quarter. A goal from junior Derek Weiss gave the Cougars a 6-1 lead. Grand Rapids Catholic Central would hold on to win 14-9. The Cougars advance and will face Forest Hills Northern in the regional final on Tuesday, May 28th.
For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.
