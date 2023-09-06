Forest Hills Northern boys soccer stays perfect with win against Byron Center

BYRON CENTER, Mich. — Forest Hills Northern takes down Byron Center 3-1 in conference play on Tuesday.

The Huskies scored in the first 10 minutes of the game and led on to a 1-0 lead until there were five minutes to go in the first half. Byron Center's Andrew Sinquefield was awarded a penalty kick and sent it to the back of the net to tie it up at one a piece.

In the second half, Grayson Traynor gave the Huskies the lead back in the middle of the second off of a corner kick header from Beau Lincoln. FHN leads 2-1.

Eight minutes later, FHN scored against off of a goal from Tyler McGlaun.

Final score 3-1. The Huskies remain undefeated and will take on Forest Hills Central on Thursday.

