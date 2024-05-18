Forest Hills Eastern boys lacrosse cruises in regional opener

(WXMI) — Forest Hills Eastern hosted Battle Creek Pennfield in the first round of the high school boys lacrosse regionals. The Hawks got off to a fast start and did not slow down, scoring 13 goals in the first quarter alone. FHE lead at halftime 19-0.

Forest Hills Eastern advances to the second round of regionals with a 21-1 win.

