Forest Hills Central wins doubleheader over Byron Center

(WXMI) — Byron Center traveled to Forest Hills Central for a varsity baseball doubleheader Monday night.

Byron Center held a 1-0 lead going into the bottom of the third inning. Forest Hills Central would get on the board with a deep shot to right field by Josh Tellier. The near home run was enough to score two. Forest Hills Central would score again taking a 3-1 lead.

The Rangers' Aaron Schellenberg would blast one to deep center field in the bottom of the sixth, the RBI extending the Ranger's lead. Forest Hills Central won game one 4-2.

In game two, Byron Center would jump out to an early lead. In the third, Kellen Payne added another RBI to give the Bulldogs a 3-0 lead.

It was all Forest Hills Central from there, Josh Tellier hit a two-RBI single, cutting Byron Center's lead to one. A five-run third inning would be enough for the Rangers to take game two with a final score of 5-3.

