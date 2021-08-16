Forest Hills Central looks to build on momentum in program

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Forest Hills Central has been winning the last five seasons.

Five straight playoffs berths, 40 wins and least season the Rangers shared the OK White title.

"We lost a really good senior class last year that took us was within four points of beating the defending state champs (Mona Shores)," FHC head coach Tim Rogers said. "We are really excited about the kids coming up behind them, they're very talented. This is probably be the largest senior class we've had with 27 kids this year, the program is still around 100 kids so we're excited, kids are excited, community is excited about Forest Hills Central football."

Forest Hills Central will look to build off the momentum already created this fall.

The Rangers return a good portion of their offense led by senior quarterback Hunter Robinson who spent a lot of time working on football in the offseason.

"I worked a lot on my throwing mechanics," Robinson said. "Getting my lower body more involved and getting my throwing motion more over the top. We ran the ball pretty well last year and I think we'll be able to do that as well this year, as far as improvements go I think we should throw the ball more this year too."

FHC will look to compete for another title in the always difficult OK White.

"We have some really good football coaches that have been around for a while," Rogers said about the head coaches in the OK White. "They know what it takes to win or how to build a program, and for that reason there's going to be no easy ones on Fridays and our conference."

It all gets started for the Rangers on Thursday August 26th at Jenison in what will be the game of the week on the Blitz.