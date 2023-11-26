Watch Now
Forest Hills Central and Mason tied at 3 after the first quarter

Division 3 state championship game at Ford Field
The Rangers prepare to play Mason in the D3 state final at Ford Field
Posted at 1:18 PM, Nov 26, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-26 13:35:43-05

DETROIT, Mich. — Forest Hills Central is taking on Mason in the division three state championship game Ford Field.

The Rangers were state runner-up last season in division two, this is the first final for the Bulldogs.

FHC won the coin toss and has deferred its choice to the second half, Mason will receive to start the game.

After forcing a three and out, the Rangers score first on a 35-yard field goal by Alex Moeller with 8:11 to play first quarter.

Mason answered with a 26-yard field goal from Collin Winters to tie the score with 2:41 left in the opening quarter

