(WXMI) — Forest Hills Central girl's soccer punched its ticket to the district semifinals beating Northview 8-0.

The Rangers were led by senior Syd Ryan who notched a pair of goals in a seven-goal first half. Forest Hills Central faces cross-town rival Forest Hills Eastern on Tuesday, May 28th.

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - X (formerly Twitter)