GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Grand Blanc 's Hunter Ames connected with Nasir Carson on a 74-yard touchdown pass with just 30 seconds to play to beat Forest Hills Central 38-34 on Friday night.

Rangers junior quarterback Justin Oosterhouse ran for a touchdown and hit Conner Milton on two passing scores including one with just 50 seconds left in the game to put FHC ahead 34-31.

Forest Hills Central (1-1) will host Northview (2-0) next Friday to open OK White play.