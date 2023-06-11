Forest Hills Central claims back to back boys lax championship

EAST GRAND RAPIDS — For the second straight year, Forest Hills Central boys lacrosse won the division two boys lacrosse state championship.

FHC 11, DCD 6

The Rangers faced off against Detroit Country Day in a rematch of the 2022 title game. The Yellow Jackets scored three unanswered goals to start the game. Then FHC scored five goals in the second quarter to take a 6-4 lead at halftime.

Scoring didn't stop in the second half, Central scored five goals in to beat DCD 11-6 for the title.

"It's great in my final year to win it with my buddies. I'm so proud of our senior class. We battled back and I'm really proud of us," said goalie Crandall Quinn. He had nine saves in this game.

We've been known to be a slow team in the beginning but we always finish hard. They couldn't handle us. We kept it going and they didn't really do. Once we got going they couldn't stop us," said senior Magnus Salmon.

Salmon and fellow senior Jonah McConnell led the Rangers with four goals each.

"The same thing happened last year and we just trusted each other. We know to stay composed and we just do our thing," said senior Nolan Hartl. He had two goals and one assist against DCD.

The Rangers end their season18-4.

