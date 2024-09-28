Forest Hills Central bounces back in OK Gold with Game of the Week win

(WXMI) — Forest Hills Central beats South Christian in our FOX 17 Blitz Game of the Week.

The Sailors marched right down the field on their opening drive, Carson Vis punched in a one-yard quarterback sneak. Forest Hills Central responded on its next drive with junior QB Nick Williams finding Brendan Cargill for the 15-yard touchdown catch.

The Rangers defense got an interception and set FHC up with great field position. Rangers head coach Dave Fotino pulled out all of the tricks with a double reverse throwback, and Williams found Ty Ryan in the endzone for the score.

The Rangers rolled from there, Williams threw for five touchdowns, and Cargill had two touchdown receptions leading the Rangers to a 34-13 win.

"They showed us that they know what Rangers football is all about," Forest Hills Central head coach Dave Fortino said. "We worked on those fundamentals that kind of got away from us last week."

