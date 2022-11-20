Five West Michigan football teams punch their ticket to state finals

MICHIGAN — Below is a scoring recap of the 11-player football semifinal games from Saturday:

Caledonia shuts out Clarkston 21-0

Forest Hills Central beats Dexter in double overtime, 20-17.

FHC 20, Dexter 17

Muskegon dukes it out with Dewitt, Guy scores 6 touchdowns to win.

Muskegon 49, Dewitt 21

South Christian takes down Edwardsburg in division 4.

South Christian 26, Edwardsburg 20

Gladwin gets the best of Grand Rapids Catholic Central and ends the Cougars season.

GR Catholic Central 21, Gladwin 28

West Catholic beats Clinton prep 33-6.

West Catholic 33, Clinton Prep 14

For more scores, highlights, and the latest news on high school sports in West Michigan, go to the FOX 17 Blitz page.

Follow the FOX 17 Blitz on social media: Facebook - Twitter